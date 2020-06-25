LeBron Reacts To Liverpool Winning The Premier League

LeBron James is perhaps the most high-profile Liverpool fan on the planet and a partial owner of the club. So you can bet that he was happy to see the Reds claim their first-ever Premier League title today.

Taking to Twitter, LeBron congratulated Liverpool on their Premier League glory. He followed up his message with a series of retweets from the club he loves.

“PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” LeBron wrote. “LET’S GO @LFC #YNWA”

LeBron was only five years old when Liverpool won their last top-flight title, way back in 1990. He obtained a minority stake in the club from owners John Henry and Tom Werner in 2011.

Tell the world… We are Liverpool, champions of England. pic.twitter.com/altgWn1Wda — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Liverpool’s coronation comes thanks in part to another American – Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic. The USMNT striker scored the opening goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City today. Chelsea’s win made it impossible for second-place Man City to catch Liverpool on the Premier League table.

Last year, saw Liverpool come within one game of ending their drought, but Man City won the title on the final day of the season. Liverpool would go on to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, and then won the Club World Cup late last year.

Their title win comes with seven games to play in the 2019-20 season.

It’s a shame that the Reds won’t be able to have a proper celebration of the title in front of their fans at Anfield. But when things finally go back to normal, you can bet that LeBron James will be ready to celebrate with his favorite English soccer team.