LeBron Reacts To Playing With Steph Curry For The First Time

LeBron James and Steph Curry have been adversaries on the basketball court for most of their careers. But during Sunday’s All-Star Game they were teammates for the first time.

Following the game, LeBron reflected on being able to play alongside Steph. Taking to Twitter, he expressed gratitude for being able to “share the floor” with Steph. LeBron said he enjoyed “every single second” with him.

“Finally got to share the floor with @StephenCurry30!” LeBron wrote. “Well overdue and I loved every single second!! #GreatestShooterOfAllTime #ChangedHowTheGameIsPlayedByHimselfAlone #RespectBeyondWords #JustSomeKidsBornInAKRON”

Team LeBron was in top form with LeBron, Steph, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic as the starters. They topped Team Durant 170-150 with Giannis winning the NBA All-Star Game MVP award.

The rivalry between LeBron and Steph Curry is well-documented. As a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron took on the Warriors four times in the NBA Finals, winning a ring in 2016.

LeBron departed Cleveland after the 2017-18 season and joined the Lakers. But he has yet to face the Warriors in the Western Conference playoffs.

The 2021 playoffs could change that. LeBron and the Lakers are 24-13 with the No. 3 seed right now while Steph Curry and the Warriors are 19-18 but battling for one of the lower seeds.

Depending on how the season plays out, a fifth postseason meeting between LeBron and Steph Curry could be in the cards.