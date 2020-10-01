LeBron Received A Heartwarming Message Before Game 1

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals is just about ready to begin. Before tipoff, LeBron James received a heartwarming message from the I Promise School students.

The I Promise School opened up in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio. It’s founded by the LeBron James Family Foundation and is designed to teach at-risk children.

An argument could be made that James’ greatest achievement is that he helped build the I Promise School. After all, he’s using his resources to make sure that young children in Ohio have the chance to receive a proper education.

While there are plenty of people sending well wishes to James before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the best message came from the students at the I Promise School, which said “You’re our champion on and off the court. Love, your kids from Akron.”

It’ll be tough to find a more wholesome video than this one.

James and the Lakers have been outstanding this postseason, only losing three games through three series. Despite the fact that he’s 35 years old, the four-time MVP continues to prove that he’s still the best player in the NBA.

Los Angeles hasn’t won an NBA title since 2010. That drought could come to an end if James plays at a high level this series.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the Finals will be broadcast on ABC.