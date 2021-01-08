LeBron Releases Statement On What Happened At U.S. Capitol

On Wednesday afternoon, the country came to a stop as millions watched a pro-Donald Trump crowd storm the U.S. Capitol.

Over the past 24 hours, athletes from a variety of sports have given their opinions on the double-standard highlighted by the ridiculous nature of the incident.

The events of yesterday afternoon showed the contrast between the scene of President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol with how police officers handled protests in the wake of the shootings of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and others.

On Thursday night, LeBron James took to Instagram with a powerful message about the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

“DO YOU 🤬🤬🤬🤬 UNDERSTAND NOW???!! I know the answer to that. You still don’t cause no matter what happens you still won’t be judge, looked at crazy, chained, beaten, hung, shot to death cause of the color of your skin!!!!” LeBron said in the statement.

“2 AMERIKKKAS we live in and it was at FULL CAPACITY LIVE IN DIRECT yesterday in our Nations CAPITAL AT THE CAPITAL!!”

LeBron’s comments echo what most of the NBA world has been saying over the past 24 hours. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, several NBA teams made demonstrations before or during their respective games.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. We’ll have to wait and see if either team continues the demonstrations from Wednesday night’s NBA games.