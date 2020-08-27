LeBron Reportedly Had 1 Clear Message For NBA Owners

LeBron James reportedly had a clear message for NBA owners on Wednesday evening.

The NBA’s players reportedly held a league-wide meeting inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The players wanted to discuss their next steps following the decision to not play Wednesday’s postseason games.

Two NBA teams reportedly voted to boycott the rest of the postseason, while the rest of the league opted to continue playing. The two teams who voted to boycott: the Lakers and the Clippers.

LeBron reportedly wants the NBA’s owners to get more involved.

“Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported.

The league’s owners will have a chance to do something on Thursday morning.

An NBA Board of Governors meeting has reportedly been scheduled for 11 a.m. E.T. on Thursday.

The Bucks were the first team to sit out of a game on Wednesday, opting to stay in the locker room before Game 5 against Orlando.

Milwaukee then released a statement to the media.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3,” the players said.

It sounds like a final decision on the NBA postseason could come on Thursday morning.