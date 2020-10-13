LeBron Reportedly Had Message For Anthony Davis After Title

In the famous words of LeBron James: “Not one, not two, not three.” The King shared a similar message for Anthony Davis after the Lakers’ championship win Sunday night.

The Lakers are champions once again. LeBron and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat four games to two, capped by a dominant 106-93 win in Game 6. Los Angeles has now started each of the last three decades by winning championships.

The Lakers aren’t known for single championship runs, though. Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to a three-peat from 2000-02. Kobe led the Lakers back to the promised land in 2009, followed by another NBA Finals win in 2010. LeBron is hoping to do the same.

The King told AD they have “more work to do” following the Lakers’ championship win Sunday night. LeBron clearly isn’t satisfied with just one Lakers’ championship.

LeBron told Anthony Davis they have “more work to do” during their championship celebration, per @ChrisBHaynes Never satisfied 👑 pic.twitter.com/yNxkz63aQK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have a strong chance of winning back-to-back titles. Securing Anthony Davis to a long-term deal is priority No. 1 for the Lakers. As long as Davis and LeBron James are playing alongside each other in Los Angeles, the Lakers will always be a contender.

The Lakers would be wise to hit the free-agent or trade market in search of a consistent three-point shooter this off-season. That could be the difference next season, given the return of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for the Warriors.

LeBron isn’t done winning championships just yet. The King is clearly determined to win back-to-back titles in Los Angeles.