LeBron Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Team Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite the way this season unfolded, LeBron James is reportedly not trying to leave LA any time soon.

At least that's what ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said last week during an appearance on First Take. According to Windhorst, even after the Lakers went 33-49 and failed to even qualify for the NBA's play-in tournament, LeBron does not want to bolt.

"LeBron wants to be a Laker. He wants to live in Los Angeles. He loves living in Los Angeles," Windhorst said. "His son Bronny is a senior at Sierra Canyon in the valley this year. He wants to be able to take part and enjoy his senior season.

"He still believes he can take the Lakers to heights. He wants to be a Laker."

LeBron is currently under contract through next season but is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer. There have been rumors swirling that the Lakers could try to trade the 37-year-old superstar and start over, but that still seems unlikely.

In 56 games this past season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per outing. Like too many of his teammates, he was hampered by injuries, but when he's on the court, LeBron remains elite.