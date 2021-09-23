LeBron James is headed into his 19th NBA season and he’s still arguably the best player on the planet.

Before his 19th season officially kicks off, LeBron reportedly made a one notable change this offseason. Everyone knows he takes care of his body – to the tune of $1 million per season, according to multiple reports.

However, he took things a step further this offseason. According to a comment from Rob Pelinka to Los Angeles Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin, LeBron made the conscious decision to lose a little weight.

“Rob Pelinka says that LeBron James has ‘slimmed up’ coming into this season,” McMenamin reported. “He says being leaner should translate to more explosiveness for James, who is starting season No. 19 of his career and will turn 37 in December.”

LeBron has always been one of the most physical players in the league, carrying plenty of muscle. However, it sounds like he’s shedding some of that in order to gain some explosiveness on the court.

During the 2020-21 season, LeBron led the Lakers in scoring, with 25 points per game, and assists, with 7.8 per game. A “slimmed up” LeBron should be a force to be reckoned with this season – like always.

He and the Lakers enter the 2021-22 season as one of the favorite to take home the NBA title.