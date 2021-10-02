LeBron Reveals 3 Players Have Stood Out At Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of new faces in the building ahead of the 2021-22 season.

LeBron James and Rob Pelinka reshaped essentially the entire roster this off-season. The Lakers added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and a few others.

LeBron, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker, meanwhile, are the only players from last year’s team still playing for Los Angeles. Talk about a major facelift.

The Lakers have practiced several times already ahead of the 2021-22 season. LeBron has come away impressed with Nunn, Bazemore and Jordan so far. It sounds like all three could end up playing a significant role for the Lakers this season.

“I would say K. Nunn (Kendrick Nunn), Baze (Kent Bazemore) and DJ [DeAndre Jordan],” LeBron said regarding the three players he’s been impressed with so far, via Yahoo Sports.

Nunn, Bazemore and Jordan will play a critical role for the Lakers this year and next. Jordan, in particular, should help Los Angeles revert to its bully-ball style of play.

The Lakers plan to play Anthony Davis at the five and LeBron at the four more often this upcoming season. Russell Westbrook will be in the starting lineup, as well. That leaves Frank Vogel to figure out who gets the other two starting spots.

Expect the Lakers to shuffle around their lineups very often at the start of the season.

The Lakers begin the year on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors.