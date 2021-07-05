LeBron Reveals ‘Greatest Thing’ About New Space Jam

After years of work on Space Jam: A New Legacy, the LeBron James-produced film is only a few weeks away from worldwide release. Heading into the debut of the film, LeBron spoke at length about it.

In a recent behind-the-scenes interview about the project, LeBron gave his thoughts on his favorite aspect of the movie. He said that the effects that the movie produces are going to be the “the greatest thing about the whole movie.”

Director Ryan Coogler also spoke glowingly of the special effects, declaring that it takes advantage of “cutting edge technology” to bring the world to life. For how much movie has gone into the film, almost everyone expects them to be.

Per Clutch Points, the movie’s budget is upwards of $150 million.

Space Jam: A New Legacy changes the GAME. @KingJames, Ryan Coogler, and the filmmaker team take you on the visual journey of A New Legacy in this featurette. 🎬 You want to see this on the big screen July 16 – in theaters and HBO Max*. 🎟→ https://t.co/v80fJJZFdN #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/X1cXHr54nE — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) July 5, 2021

LeBron James stars in the film alongside Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle. The supporting cast includes voice actors Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, Zendaya and Gabriel Iglesias as some of the iconic Looney Tunes characters.

But LeBron isn’t the only NBA star in the picture. His Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, along with All-Stars Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson have roles in the film too.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated for release on July 16 in the United States.