LeBron Reveals His First Choice For ‘Team LeBron’ Brand

During a recent appearance on ‘Road Trippin,’ LeBron James shared a never-before-told story involving his plans with Nike.

James revealed that he wanted to start a ‘Team LeBron’ with Nike. In order to form his own team, he’d have to start recruiting other players to join the Nike brand.

So, who did James have in mind as the first member of his team? Apparently the four-time NBA champion was all in on making Luka Doncic the face of ‘Team LeBron.’

“I wanted to begin ‘Team LeBron’ and have Luka as my first signing with Nike,” James said on. “I don’t believe my guys at Nike were ready for that, and obviously they weren’t because he went to Jordan.”

Doncic ended up signing with Jordan Brand, which is still affiliated with Nike. However, it would’ve been really cool to see Doncic as a member of ‘Team LeBron.’

The fact that James compared Doncic to himself just shows how great the Mavericks guard is this early in his career.

Last season, Doncic averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He had an incredible game-winner in the playoffs against the Clippers, proving that he’s not afraid of the moment.

Next time James suggests Nike pursues a young star, the decision-makers at the company might want to listen to him.