LeBron Reveals His Message To Teammates About Repeating

LeBron James knows what it takes to win back-to-back NBA championships. His teammates, however, are unaware of how to do so.

The Lakers superstar won his fourth NBA championship less than two months ago. Now, he’s already preparing for the 2020-21 season.

The NBA season is set to begin in just a few weeks. With it, LeBron and the Lakers are ready to begin their title defense. No. 23 is fully aware of what it takes to win back-to-back titles. He did so with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

LeBron has a message for his teammates on what it takes to repeat as champions. In summary, the Lakers will have a “bullseye” on their back for the entirety of the season.

“The bullseye becomes even greater… For me the bullseye has been on my back since I came into the league, and then you add the Lakers name on top of that… the bullseye has always been on this franchise,” LeBron said on Monday.

LeBron's message to teammates about how hard it is to defend a title: "The bullseye becomes even greater… For me the bullseye has been on my back since I came into the league, and then you add the Lakers name on top of that… the bullseye has always been on this franchise." — NBA INSIDER HARRISON FAIGEN (@hmfaigen) December 7, 2020

With a leader like LeBron James, the Lakers are well-equipped as champions. The Lakers have a history of doing so as well.

Prior to the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship, the organization’s last five championships have all come in repeat fashion (2000-2002, 2009-2010). Perhaps 2021 will be another year the Lakers repeat as champions.

LeBron is well aware of what the Lakers need to repeat as champions. Hopefully his teammates will listen.