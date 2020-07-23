LeBron Reveals His Mindset Before The Lakers’ Scrimmage Today

For the first time since March, basketball fans will get to see LeBron James in action. The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight in their first scrimmage inside the NBA’s bubble.

The Lakers were playing great basketball prior to the league shutting down its operations because of COVID-19. Victories against the Bucks and Clippers proved the Lakers have what it takes to capture their 17th championship.

Although tonight’s matchup against the Mavericks won’t technically matter, James wants to approach this scrimmage with a serious mindset. He let everyone know on social media that he intends on approaching this scrimmage with a championship mindset.

James’ post on Instagram included the following caption: “Let’s Get It!! We back at it tonight. Can’t wait and it’s just a scrimmage. Not to me though. Championship mindset at all time.”

Over the last several years, James has been the best playoff performer in the NBA. It’ll be fun to see what he has in store for the 2020 postseason.

Los Angeles will be without two of its top guards in Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo. The former never entered the bubble due to health concerns regarding his family, meanwhile the latter recently suffered a thumb injury during practice.

Tonight’s scrimmage will allow Frank Vogel to experiment with a few different rotations, as Los Angeles gets ready for its playoff run.

Tipoff between the Lakers and Mavericks is at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV.