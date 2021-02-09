LeBron Reveals If He’s Inspired By Tom Brady’s Play At 43

It’s tough to sustain a certain level of dominance in professional sports, but Tom Brady and LeBron James have managed to make it look easy over the past decade.

This past weekend, Brady added yet another Super Bowl ring to his trophy case. Despite changing teams at the age of 43, the future Hall of Famer proved that he’s still great in the big moments.

As for James, the four-time NBA champion is hoping he can add another ring to his résumé later this year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following last night’s win, James was asked about Brady’s dominance and if it’ll inspire him to play even longer. His answer was quite telling.

“I’ve been watching him for quite a while now, and just to see him go out and do the things that he’s done in his career, for him to win another one yesterday in the fashion that he won, it was pretty cool,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “It was very inspiring for a guy like myself. But two different sports, two different positions.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to play the game. I don’t know how much more I’ll be able to give to the game. The way I feel right now, we’ll see what happens. But I have no timetable on it. I have no year of, ‘OK, do I want to play until 30-this or 40-that?’ The game will let me know when it’s time, and we’ll figure it out then.”

James is still playing at an elite level, averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season.

Until we actually see James show signs of slowing down, it’d be best to not worry about when he might retire.