LeBron Reveals Why He’s Unable To Sleep Right Now

On Friday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat.

Without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic on the floor, the Heat struggled to defend and keep pace with the Lakers’ offense. The result was a 124-114 win for the Lakers, who are looking for a sweep.

The Lakers were led by LeBron and big man Anthony Davis. LeBron finished the game with a game-high 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a truly dominant performance.

On Saturday morning, James took to Twitter saying that he couldn’t sleep after the big win. “Mind still in sprint mode. Won’t let me sleep. Love it! Wouldn’t want it any other way right now,” he said on Twitter.

Mind Still in Sprint Mode! 🔒. Won’t let me sleep. Love it! Wouldn’t want it any other way right now — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2020

“Sprint mode” has been working pretty well for LeBron during the 2019-20 postseason. In two NBA Finals games against the Heat, LeBron is averaging 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists per game.

Add in the fact that Anthony Davis has turned into one of the most dominant big men in the league and the Lakers are nearly unbeatable.

If the Heat can’t get Adebayo and Dragic back on the floor for Game 3, the Lakers could be looking at a 3-0 series lead. Even with both Heat players in the game, Los Angeles looks like it has the series in hand.

Game 3 tips off on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.