LeBron Reveals Why His Kids Didn’t Join Him Inside The NBA Bubble

The NBA Bubble permits family members to come visit the players during the playoffs. But while LeBron James’ wife Savannah decided to join him at the Walt Disney World resort, his kids did not.

So why didn’t Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri join their father as he tries to fend off the Rockets and go to the Western Conference Finals? Per Sports Illustrated’s Melissa Rohlin, LeBron had a pretty straightforward answer. He declared that there just isn’t enough for them to do in the NBA Bubble.

“There’s nothing for them to do,” LeBron said. “My kids are too adventurous.”

In fairness, everything we’ve seen and know about the James family bears that out. LeBron’s kids are all incredibly active online, on video games and on social media.

The NBA bubble has been pretty tightly regulated since the NBA Restart began. Fortunately, there haven’t been any notable new infections in quite a while.

Meanwhile, LeBron is continuing to be his usual, dominant self on the court.

Last night against the Houston Rockets he had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists – one short of a triple-double. His teammate Anthony Davis put up similar numbers in a 117-109 win to tie up the series.

LeBron and the Lakers will be back in action against the Rockets for Game 3 on Tuesday. The game will be at 9 p.m. EST and will air on TNT.