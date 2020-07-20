LeBron Says He Heard 1 Narrative For 15 Years In Eastern Conference

LeBron James controlled the NBA’s Eastern Conference for more than a decade. Throughout that time though, he still had his detractors.

Many pointed to James’ 3-6 NBA Finals record. Others said that as good as he was and as much as his teams dominated the East, they wouldn’t have had the same record playing in a deeper Western Conference.

Now in his second season in the West, James can make light of the criticisms he used to face. That’s what he did when he quote-tweeted an account mocking those who used to say his success was largely a result of a watered-down Eastern Conference.

“Bro I swear I heard that for 15 years,” James said.

Bro I swear I heard that for 15 years! 🤷🏾‍♂️👑 https://t.co/vj8WWTVgDB — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 20, 2020

LeBron and the Lakers missed the playoffs last season, King James’ first in the West. However, injuries limited the superstar to only 55 games, which weakened the Lakers’ chances of contending.

This year, a healthier LeBron played in 60 of a possible 63 games before the NBA season was stopped. With him leading the way–and an improved supporting cast, including star big man Anthony Davis–the Lakers went 49-14 before the shutdown. That mark is good enough for first in the Western Conference.

We’ll see Bron and the LA can complete their run to a title when the NBA season resumes next week in Orlando.