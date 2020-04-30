LeBron Says Report About NBA Season Is ‘Absolutely Not True’

LeBron James isn’t happy with the latest report indicating players and agents are asking the NBA to cancel the rest of the 2020 season.

The current NBA season has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Silver continues to explore possibilities to continue the year – including the playoffs – without fans in isolated arenas.

For now, no plans have been finalized. But the general consensus is the NBA will find a way continue the year.

But reports surfaced Thursday morning indicating teams, players and agents around the league have asked Silver to cancel the rest of the season. LeBron contradicted the reports in a bold tweet Thursday afternoon.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” LeBron wrote. “Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season.”

LeBron and the Lakers were having an incredible season leading up to the NBA’s postponement. The Lakers forward would certainly like to finish out the year, which could end with the NBA Finals trophy heading back to Staples Center.

Some players may indeed wish for the NBA to cancel the rest of the season. But LeBron is still hoping to make another NBA Finals run.