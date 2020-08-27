LeBron Sends New Message Following NBA Players’ Decision

The NBA will resume the rest of the postseason inside the bubble, but LeBron James wants people to know that it won’t stop the players from sharing their message.

NBA players have been trying extremely hard to show their support for racial equality. We’ve seen them kneel during the national anthem and wear “Black Lives Matter” shirts. The team’s latest gesture involved boycotting multiple playoff games.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that it will resume the playoffs. However, the players won’t let the game they love take away from their ultimate goal.

Moments ago, James tweeted out an important message for his followers. He knows that change can only happen with action, which is why he’s doing his part with More Than A Vote.

“Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That’s why your vote is @morethanavote,” James wrote on Twitter.

More Than A Vote is preparing a multimillion-dollar plan to increase the number of poll workers in Black electoral districts. The goal is to have poll workers ready to go for the November election.

James will try to balance his off-court endeavors with his desire for another NBA title. That shouldn’t be an issue since he’s shown us in the past that he is much more than just an athlete.

Whenever the Lakers return to the hardwood, fans should expect James to be at the forefront in more ways than one.