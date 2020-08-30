The Spun

LeBron Sends Message To Carmelo Anthony After Game 5

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in Game 3 of the Lakers-Blazers NBA Playoffs series.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game Three of the first round of the playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

LeBron James sent a heartwarming message to Carmelo Anthony following the Game 5 win on Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their first round series over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The Lakers won Game 5, 131-122, to advance into the second round.

Anthony was a major part of Portland’s playoff push. He received some big praise from his longtime friend after Game 5.

Anthony, 36, made it clear following the series that he plans on being back in the NBA in 2020-21 – hopefully with the Blazers.

“In my mind, I’ll be right back in the fray of things when next season comes,” Anthony said following Game 5.

Anthony had a solid series, averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists during the regular season.

“I think you saw it, why this is a good fit for me. Whenever you find a situation that’s comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation. There’s no need to try different things when something is working,” Anthony said of Portland.

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, will begin their second round series later this week. Los Angeles is set to take on either Houston or Oklahoma City in Round 2.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.