LeBron Sends Message To Carmelo Anthony After Game 5

LeBron James sent a heartwarming message to Carmelo Anthony following the Game 5 win on Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their first round series over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The Lakers won Game 5, 131-122, to advance into the second round.

Anthony was a major part of Portland’s playoff push. He received some big praise from his longtime friend after Game 5.

FACTS!!!! And proud as hell of my brother @carmeloanthony doing what he did on his return!! 🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/D169bP6UFY — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2020

Anthony, 36, made it clear following the series that he plans on being back in the NBA in 2020-21 – hopefully with the Blazers.

“In my mind, I’ll be right back in the fray of things when next season comes,” Anthony said following Game 5.

Anthony had a solid series, averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists during the regular season.

“I think you saw it, why this is a good fit for me. Whenever you find a situation that’s comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation. There’s no need to try different things when something is working,” Anthony said of Portland.

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, will begin their second round series later this week. Los Angeles is set to take on either Houston or Oklahoma City in Round 2.