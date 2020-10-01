The Spun

LeBron Sent Clear Message To His Teammates During Game 1 Blowout

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with teammates after their win against the Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a blowout in every sense of the word, as LeBron James and the Lakers looked dominant against the Heat. However, the four-time MVP will now be tasked with keeping his teammates focused for the rest of the series.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers superstar had a message for his teammates during the second half of Game 1. He wanted them to tone down the sideline antics, especially since there was an entire quarter left to play.

“Hey, hey! Stop it! Stay locked in!” James reportedly told his teammates. “This s**t ain’t over, man.”

James knows the importance of keeping your foot on the gas during the playoffs. Back in the 2011 Finals, the Heat blew a 15-point lead to the Mavericks in the fourth quarter of Game 2. That loss still haunts him nearly a decade later.

History didn’t repeat itself on Wednesday night, as James put the finishing touches on the Lakers’ win with a few baskets late in the game.

Although it’s easy to get lost in the press clippings, Los Angeles needs to forget about Game 1 and get ready for tomorrow night’s matchup.

Miami isn’t going to go down without a fight, and it’s possible that Erik Spoelstra will make a few coaching adjustments that could even up the series.

Friday’s game will tell us whether or not the rest of the Lakers listened to LeBron’s message.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.