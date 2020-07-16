LeBron Shares Cool Throwback Photo With Kobe, Durant

LeBron James is in the middle of preparing for the upcoming NBA season restart, but he still had time to reflect on the past today.

It is Throwback Thursday, and LeBron was feeling nostalgic for eight years ago this afternoon. That is the summer that he, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and others teamed up to win gold for USA Men’s Basketball in the Olympics in London.

LeBron shared a picture of the three legends during a photo shoot from 2012 and reminisced about their time together in the caption.

“👑 X Slim Reaper💀 X Black 🐍. Need I say more?? Hell No! SHEESH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #StraightKillas,” James wrote.

In eight games in London in 2012, Durant led the American in scoring with 19.5 points per appearance. LeBron (13.3 ppg) and Kobe (12.1 ppg) were third and fourth in scoring respectively, while James led the team in assists per game and was third in rebounds.

Sadly, we never got to see this trio again in an Olympic setting. In 2016, Durant again led the USA in scoring as it won gold in Rio, but James and Bryant did not play for the team. In fact, Bryant retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season.

Still, it is pretty special seeing those three unbelievable talents lined up together like that. It is even more meaningful given Kobe’s tragic death in January.