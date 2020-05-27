On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made headlines with his latest post on Instagram.

LeBron showed support for NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick following the death of George Floyd. He posted a photo of Kaepernick kneeling, which initially started as a way to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States.

Floyd died earlier this week at a hospital not long after being taken into police custody. A video of Floyd’s arrest showed an officer kneeling on his neck. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Floyd can be heard saying “please, I can’t breath,” according to a report from CNN. Officers handcuffed the man, who “appeared to be suffering medical distress,” the officers said.

James posted a side-by-side photo of Floyd and Kaepernick with the caption: “Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??”

Here’s the post.

Officers initially responded to an alleged forgery in progress Monday evening. The officers were reportedly told that a person later described as the suspect was sitting on a car and appeared to be under the influence.

According to CNN, all four officers allegedly involved in the arrest of Floyd have been fired from their respective police department.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said the technique used to pin George Floyd’s head to the ground was against department regulations.

The photo of Colin Kaepernick kneeling quickly came back into the conversation following Floyd’s passing. It has since been published on social media by several athletes, including LeBron James.