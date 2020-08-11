LeBron Had Simple Message For Kyle Kuzma After Monday’s Game

LeBron James had a simple message for Kyle Kuzma following Monday evening’s win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Nuggets, 124-121, thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Kuzma. The Lakers improved to 52-18 with the win, while Denver dropped to 46-25.

Following the win, LeBron James made it clear how important Kuzma is to the Lakers’ NBA Finals hopes. He said that Kuzma needs to be the team’s third-best player if they’re going to win it all.

“In order for us to win a championship, he has to be our third best player,” James said of Kuzma to reporters on Monday night.

James said that it’s impossible for the Lakers to win a championship if Kuzma does not play well. You know what Los Angeles will get from James and Anthony Davis, but there’s no clear third option. LeBron James wants it to be Kuzma.

“We cannot win a championship if Kuz doesn’t play well,” James added.

Kuzma had 25 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the win over the Nuggets on Monday night. If he plays like that in the playoffs, it’s tough to see anyone beating the Lakers.

Los Angeles is set to finish its regular season on Thursday against the Kings.