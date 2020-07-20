LeBron Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On The Year 2020

It’s been a wild year – so much so, even major celebrities like NBA superstar LeBron James have felt 2020’s effects.

2020’s been a year like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every major and minor aspect of life – sports included. The NBA had no other choice than to suspend the 2019-20 regular-season, back in March, as a result.

After a multi-month postponement, the NBA is ready to return to action. The 2019-20 regular-season will resume in just 10 days on July 30. The Lakers resume their season that same day against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite the season resuming, the NBA will look plenty different compared to usual years. All teams will be competing in the Orlando bubble in what’s expected to be the most unique season in history. For LeBron, it’s business as usual. No. 23 isn’t shocked by the current circumstances surrounding the rest of the season.

Bron keeping it 💯 pic.twitter.com/Drt7Pbpk9D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2020

“It’s 2020. Nothing is normal in 2020,” LeBron James said on Monday.

One of the only normal aspects of 2020 is that LeBron is still one of the best players in the NBA. You can make an argument No. 23 should win the MVP for his contributions this year. The King is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest this season.

LeBron and the Lakers resume their season on July 30 against the L.A. Clippers. No. 23 is on a quest to win his fourth NBA championship.