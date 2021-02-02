LeBron’s Tweet About The Fan Who Got Ejected Is Going Viral

A woman sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks game was ejected after getting into it with LeBron James.

The woman, who has since taken to Instagram to tell her side of the story, appeared to yell at the Lakers star for an extended period of time. She was eventually escorted off of the floor and out of the building.

NBA fans have been allowed back in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for less than a week. Perhaps Monday night’s incident will force the franchise to reconsider.

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

“At the end of the day I’m happy fans are back in the building,” LeBron said postgame. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction.”

LeBron had somewhat of a different tune on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter to tweet about the courtside fan who got ejected during Monday night’s game.

“Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!” he tweeted.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

The Lakers beat the Hawks, 107-99, on Monday night. LeBron had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes of action. Los Angeles improved to 16-6 on the season with the victory.