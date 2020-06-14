LeBron’s Message For Quitting NASCAR Driver Is Going Viral

LeBron James had a brutally honest message for the NASCAR driver who’s quitting the sport following the Confederate flag decision.

NASCAR announced earlier this week that the Confederate flag is banned at all races and events. The decision came after Bubba Wallace, who is black, called on the sport to make a move.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry,” the statement said.

Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR Truck series driver/owner, announced on Facebook that 2020 would be his last season. He cited NASCAR’s banning of the Confederate flag as a reason for walking away.

“I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist,” he said on Facebook.

LeBron James reacted to a story about Ciccarelli on Instagram.

“Bye Bye!! I can probably say they won’t miss you!” LeBron said of his decision to leave the sport.

Ciccarelli, meanwhile, told TobyChristie.com that his statement was “misconstrued.”

“I wasn’t raised the way people are portraying me to be. That’s just not me,” Ciccarelli said. “I am not that type of person. Just the attack — my wife, my family have been attacked and abused on social media. It’s just heartbreaking.”