LeBron’s Message About Lori Loughlin Is Going Viral

LeBron James doesn’t shy away from weighing in on non-basketball issues and the Los Angeles Lakers star made that clear with a recent Instagram post.

In the middle of the NBA playoffs, LeBron took to Instagram to call out a headline about Lori Loughlin.

The former Full House star has to serve a two-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions fraud scandal. LeBron is upset with some of the news regarding her sentence.

A headline from Vanity Fair said that Loughlin, 56, will get to serve her sentence as the prison of her choice.

“Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!” LeBron posted.

LeBron isn’t the only one perplexed by this. Actor Viola Davis left a comment on LeBron’s Instagram post.

“Whaaaaat???!!! Uh… is it punishment if you get chose? Is she going to chose her meal program, too??!!” she wrote.

Loughlin is scheduled to begin her sentence later this year. She reportedly has to report by 2 p.m. on November 19.