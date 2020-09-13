LeBron’s Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trash Talk Is Going Viral

The Lakers are heading to the Western Conference Finals after blowing out the Houston Rockets Saturday night. Even until the end, though, Russell Westbrook continued to trash talk the Lakers.

Saturday’s Game 5 got a bit chippy in the fourth quarter, mostly thanks to Westbrook. The Rockets guard has always been a trash talker – and most of the time it’s been deemed acceptable because of stellar play. But that wasn’t the case against the Lakers Saturday night.

Westbrook finished his season shooting just 4-of-13 from the field for 10 points in the Rockets’ Game 5 loss. He was a minus-23 for the game. Even in the midst of a horrendous performance, Westbrook voiced plenty of trash talk towards LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter.

In the midst of such trash talk, LeBron couldn’t help but laugh and smile at the Rockets guard. Take a look below.

Russ was telling the Lakers "Better double!" LeBron appeared to find it amusing 😅 pic.twitter.com/gV0cNFT8EK — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2020

The Lakers didn’t have to worry about double-teaming Russell Westbrook much, if at all, in the second-round series. In fact, there were times the Lakers preferred the ball to be in his hands.

Westbrook was turnover prone throughout the Houston-Los Angeles series. He also couldn’t get it going from three-point range – a staple of the Rockets’ high-powered offense.

Considering how the postseason panned out for the Rockets, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if Westbrook’s name is brought up in off-season trade rumors. Shipping him off for a better shooter could be exactly what James Harden needs to eventually win an NBA Championship.