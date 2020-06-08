LeBron’s Reportedly Been Sending 1 Clear Message To His Teammates

LeBron James is on a mission this year. The Lakers’ superstar wants to add another NBA Finals ring to his collection. But he can’t do it all by himself.

For one of the only times in his career, LeBron’s teammates appear more than capable of helping No. 23 win the NBA Finals. Anthony Davis may just be the best teammate LeBron’s ever had. With the season over over a month away from resuming, the Lakers’ forward is staying focused.

LeBron’s career has been riddled with NBA Finals losses. But he’s looking to improve on his 3-6 record. To make sure he and his teammates remained focused on the ultimate goal, LeBron’s been sending his teammates a similar message.

The NBA superstar continues to encourage his teammates to stay “mentally and physically prepared” ahead of the NBA’s season return, per the Los Angeles Times:

From keeping it lighthearted to being serious, James has been at the forefront during the Lakers’ group chats about staying “mentally and physically prepared” as they approach heading to Orlando, according to people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Many team leaders around the NBA are likely relaying similar messages to teammates. But not many have the experience coupled with the influence that LeBron has.

The Lakers have plenty to look forward to in coming months.

Can LeBron bring a title home to Los Angeles?