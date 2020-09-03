The Spun

LeBron’s Response To Tweet About Giannis Is Going Viral

NBA stars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks hug after a game.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug following a game at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It looks like LeBron James wants no part of the ongoing debate about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. Especially as it relates to comparisons with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

On Thursday, Richard Jefferson proposed that “Giannis might be a Pippen” who needs his MJ. Amid the discussion that followed, ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams chimed in.

Williams asserted that LeBron served as the Pippen to Dwyane Wade’s Jordan during their first year in Miami. While Williams said there’s “nothing wrong with that,” LeBron was not at all amused.

Taking to Twitter after Jay Williams’ comment, LeBron essentially told the ESPN analyst to keep his name out of his mouth. He made it clear that he wants no part of the comparison Williams is making and that he’s his own man.

“Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter!” LeBron wrote. “I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self!”

In fairness to Jay Williams, the comparison he made was okay. A case can be made that Wade carried the team more than LeBron during the first year of “The Big Three” in Miami.

But whether he’s ever been a supporting talent or the star of the show, LeBron doesn’t want comparisons.

The moral of the story? Don’t ever accuse LeBron of being anyone’s Scottie Pippen.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.