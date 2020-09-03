LeBron’s Response To Tweet About Giannis Is Going Viral

It looks like LeBron James wants no part of the ongoing debate about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. Especially as it relates to comparisons with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

On Thursday, Richard Jefferson proposed that “Giannis might be a Pippen” who needs his MJ. Amid the discussion that followed, ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams chimed in.

Williams asserted that LeBron served as the Pippen to Dwyane Wade’s Jordan during their first year in Miami. While Williams said there’s “nothing wrong with that,” LeBron was not at all amused.

Taking to Twitter after Jay Williams’ comment, LeBron essentially told the ESPN analyst to keep his name out of his mouth. He made it clear that he wants no part of the comparison Williams is making and that he’s his own man.

“Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter!” LeBron wrote. “I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self!”

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

In fairness to Jay Williams, the comparison he made was okay. A case can be made that Wade carried the team more than LeBron during the first year of “The Big Three” in Miami.

But whether he’s ever been a supporting talent or the star of the show, LeBron doesn’t want comparisons.

The moral of the story? Don’t ever accuse LeBron of being anyone’s Scottie Pippen.