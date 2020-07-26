LeBron James may be the best basketball player in the world, but as a father, it doesn’t prevent him from being made fun of by his kids.

There’s a new video going viral of Bryce Maximus James, LeBron’s youngest son and middle child, doing a hilarious impression of his pops. In the clip, Bryce is acting out his father meeting someone.

Making it even better is the fact that Savannah James, LeBron’s wife and Bryce’s mom, shared the video on her Instagram. You can watch it below though.

Bryce is only 13, and for being that young, he really did a tremendous job emulating his father’s speech and mannerisms.

omg Bryce’s @KingJames impression is incredible I’m laughing so hard I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/weloTdCuX7 — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) July 26, 2020

That’s tremendous. If basketball doesn’t work out for Bryce Maximus, he might have a bright future in comedy.

LeBron will always recognize his kids on social media, and he’s not afraid to poke some fun at himself, so hopefully he says something about this video.

There’s no doubt that he’s seen it at this point.