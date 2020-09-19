LeBron’s Tweet About The NBA MVP Vote Is Going Viral

On Friday, the NBA announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP award in a landslide. That didn’t sit well with LeBron James, who vented about the lack of first-place votes during his latest postgame press conference.

Following the Lakers’ blowout win over the Nuggets, James was asked about losing the MVP race to Antetokounmpo. He didn’t hold back, as he revealed his frustration with the voting.

“It pissed me off,” James said. “That’s my true answer. It pissed me off because out of 101 votes I got 16 first-place votes. That’s what pissed me off more than anything. I’m not saying that the winner wasn’t deserving of the MVP, but that pissed me off. I finished second a lot in my career, either from a championship, and now four times as the MVP.”

James also questioned the voters and what criteria they use to decide who should win the MVP, saying “I don’t know how much we are really watching the game of basketball or are we just in narration mode.”

The three-time NBA champion wasn’t done talking about the MVP voting, as he then took his thoughts to Twitter.

“16 out of 101 votes,” James wrote on Twitter. “Ok cool! I got y’all.”

James could use this MVP snub as motivation moving forward, especially since he’s just seven wins away from another championship ring.

Besides, we’d have to imagine that James would prefer an NBA title over an MVP at this stage in his career.