LeBron's Wife Reveals What Their Family Life Is Really Like

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James and his family decided to give the public a little glimpse into their home life in a new photo shoot for Vanity Fair.

As famous as James is and as hectic as the celebrity lifestyle may be, his wife Savannah told Vanity Fair that the family enjoys a "quiet" existence at home.

Today, Savannah hopes to communicate an image of the family’s quiet dynamic at home. “Everything isn’t for everybody,” she said, but she wanted this photo session to recognize and reflect the bonds underlying the family’s influence, to show the world their center of gravity. “Excuse my language,” she said, “but we a dope family.”

LeBron, 37, shard a sneak peek at the contents of the shoot on social media yesterday.

"There's King's and Queen's/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis. James Gang at home!!! Love our family so damn much!" he captioned the post.

James and his wife Savannah have been together for two decades and married in 2013. The pair have three children: Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7.