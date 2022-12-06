Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Andrew Bynum #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers tips off against Kendrick Perkins #43 of the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 15, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79.

Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

"We will always treasure his spirit for the game and love for the team," the Lakers said in a statement. "He will be missed."

Lakers legend Magic Johnson released a statement on this sad news.

"I’ll always remember Norm cheering on the Lakers from his floor seats & clapping on every possession & play with his program," Johnson tweeted. "RIP. Sending my prayers to his wife Mary and entire family."

LeBron James also went on social media to share his thoughts on Pattiz's passing. He wrote, "Rest in paradise Norm."

Our thoughts are with Pattiz's loved ones.