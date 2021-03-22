Legendary NBA Star Elgin Baylor Has Died

The basketball world is in mourning today following the passing of NBA legend Elgin Baylor. He was 86 years old.

The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed on Monday that their legendary forward passed away. In a statement from the team, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss offered her condolences and praised his remarkable life on and off the basketball court.

“Elgin was THE superstar of his era – his many accolades speak to that,” Buss said. “He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I’d like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family.”

Baylor’s wife Elaine shared a similar sentiment in a statement of her own. She praised her late husband for how he handled himself and asked for privacy while they mourn.

“Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,” she said. “And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all the fans.”

Elgin Baylor rose to national prominence as a member of the Minneapolis (later Los Angeles) Lakers in the between 1958 and 1971. He was an 11-time All-Star and a 10-time All-NBA First Team selection.

He had slightly less success as a head coach, going through three losing seasons with the New Orleans Jazz between 1976 and 1979. But he maintained an interest in running basketball operations and later served as general manager of the LA Clippers. He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2006.

Elgin Baylor was one of the all-time greats. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. The basketball world will truly miss him.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Baylor’s family and loved ones.