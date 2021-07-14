The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Lonzo Ball Speculation

A photo of Lonzo Ball with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles from the sidelines during a timeout in the first half against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

There’s a very good chance that Lonzo Ball will be on the move this offseason. One team that could be interested in bringing him in is the one that dealt him just a few years ago: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. While he continues to improve as a shooter, and had a productive season with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team is unlikely to match a “significant offer sheet” for the 23 year old point guard, according to Shams Charania.

The Lakers may not have the capacity to bring in a true third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason, without getting very creative. A mid-level player like Ball, who still has plenty of potential, could be an attractive option to bolster the playmaking around those two superstar forwards.

“Word is that the Lakers, on top of their well-chronicled need for more shooting, covet one more difference-making playmaker who would allow James and Davis to spend more time at power forward and center,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote this week. “Expect to eventually hear of them searching for potential pathways, however obstacle-strewn they would be, to reacquiring restricted free agent-to-be Lonzo Ball for that reason.”

It isn’t unheard of for players to return to their old teams years down the line. For a former No. 2 pick to be traded away, only to re-sign with that team two years later, would be pretty wild though.

Any prominent Lakers rumor is bound to get attention. Throw in the Ball angle, and this one has people pretty worked up.

There will likely be competition for Lonzo though, even if the Pelicans let him walk. The Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks have all been connected to the former UCLA star.

In 55 games for the Pelicans in 2020-21, he averaged a career high 14.6 points per game, shooting career-best numbers from all over the floor, with a .414/.378/.781 slash line. He averaged 5.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game as well.

