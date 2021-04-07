Look: 2 Players Ejected After Hard Foul During Lakers-Raptors Game

A hard foul led to an intense scuffle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Two players were ejected as a result.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder hacked Raptors wing OG Anunoby on a drive at the rim during the first quarter of Tuesday’s game.

Schroder continued holding on to Anunoby as the two players tried to regain their balance. Seemingly out of nowhere, Anunoby then completely lifted Schroder off the ground and landed him on his back. Montrezl Harrell, who was trailing behind, immediately charged at Anunoby and Raptors guard Gary Trent as several of the players got into a shoving match.

The refs ejected both Anunoby and Harrell for the scuffle. Take a look.

OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were both ejected after this WILD play 😳 pic.twitter.com/yjndrs3ZkA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021

We’re not so sure both players deserved an ejection here. OG Anunoby’s was probably warranted. He took things a bit too far when he lifted Schroder completely off the ground.

Harrell, meanwhile, didn’t throw any punches and was defending his teammate. Granted, he went after Gary Trent Jr. for some reason rather than Anunoby. Perhaps that’s why the refs had him tossed.

Regardless, it looks like the Raptors are in for a long night. The Lakers lead Toronto 68-42 at the half, and they’re doing it without Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Andre Drummond.

Markief Morris is leading the way for the Lakers with 15 points and six rebounds. Alex Caruso chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Raptors rising forward Chris Boucher is off to a nice start with 12 points and three rebounds.