Look: Anthony Davis Had 2-Word Message For The Heat Tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers showed up in a big way in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. The Miami Heat…not so much.

Los Angeles is leading Miami, 99-81, midway through the fourth quarter. The Lakers trailed the Heat early before going on a huge run, never looking back.

Anthony Davis has been the best player on the floor tonight. The Heat have had no answer for the Lakers’ All-NBA forward. Davis, who was traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles before the season, has 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists midway through the fourth quarter.

The All-Star forward is feeling pretty unstoppable tonight, too. He had a two-word message for the Heat earlier in the second half.

“It’s over,” he yelled.

It’s unclear if Davis is just talking about Game 1 or the series in general…

FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless seems to think the latter is true. He’s calling for a sweep following the Game 1 performance.

“Now Dragic is gone, Bam just hurt his wrist and Jimmy Butler doesn’t look quite right on the ankle he turned. SWEEEEEEEEP. Sleeeeeep,” he tweeted.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday night. It’ll tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.