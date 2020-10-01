The Spun

Look: Anthony Davis Had 2-Word Message For The Heat Tonight

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis after his game-winning shot.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after shooting a three point basket to win the game over Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers showed up in a big way in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening. The Miami Heat…not so much.

Los Angeles is leading Miami, 99-81, midway through the fourth quarter. The Lakers trailed the Heat early before going on a huge run, never looking back.

Anthony Davis has been the best player on the floor tonight. The Heat have had no answer for the Lakers’ All-NBA forward. Davis, who was traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles before the season, has 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists midway through the fourth quarter.

The All-Star forward is feeling pretty unstoppable tonight, too. He had a two-word message for the Heat earlier in the second half.

“It’s over,” he yelled.

It’s unclear if Davis is just talking about Game 1 or the series in general…

FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless seems to think the latter is true. He’s calling for a sweep following the Game 1 performance.

“Now Dragic is gone, Bam just hurt his wrist and Jimmy Butler doesn’t look quite right on the ankle he turned. SWEEEEEEEEP. Sleeeeeep,” he tweeted.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday night. It’ll tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.


