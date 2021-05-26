On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were back on the court for Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series.
Less than a minute into the game there was some drama after Lakers star Anthony Davis made contact with Jae Crowder. Davis attempted a shot and had a very unorthodox shooting motion that resulted in an awkward moment.
The star big man kicked his right leg out, catching Crowder in an area that might be a little tender for a day or two. Davis clearly kicks his right leg straight into Crowder’s groin, which sent the Suns forward sprawling to the ground.
Here’s video of the play.
Jae Crowder. Ouch 😬 pic.twitter.com/AFRLjqOeXz
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2021
Crowder was actually called for a foul on the play. After a review, the officials determined his foul would stand, but Davis also received a flagrant 1 foul for kicking his right leg out.
It was the second foul on Crowder in less than a minute of play. After shooting the two free throws from the flagrant foul he checked out of the game.
Phoenix won the first game of the series, taking a 1-0 lead over the favored Lakers. So far Game 2 has been ugly – even if the Davis kick to the groin never happened.
Through the first few minutes of play fouls have been the only constant.