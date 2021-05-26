On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were back on the court for Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Less than a minute into the game there was some drama after Lakers star Anthony Davis made contact with Jae Crowder. Davis attempted a shot and had a very unorthodox shooting motion that resulted in an awkward moment.

The star big man kicked his right leg out, catching Crowder in an area that might be a little tender for a day or two. Davis clearly kicks his right leg straight into Crowder’s groin, which sent the Suns forward sprawling to the ground.

Here’s video of the play.

Crowder was actually called for a foul on the play. After a review, the officials determined his foul would stand, but Davis also received a flagrant 1 foul for kicking his right leg out.

It was the second foul on Crowder in less than a minute of play. After shooting the two free throws from the flagrant foul he checked out of the game.

Phoenix won the first game of the series, taking a 1-0 lead over the favored Lakers. So far Game 2 has been ugly – even if the Davis kick to the groin never happened.

Through the first few minutes of play fouls have been the only constant.