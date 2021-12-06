Look: Big Change At Staples Center On Monday

The exterior makeover of the Staples Center in anticipating of its imminent renaming to Crypto.com Arena has officially begun.

TMZ Sports posted photos today of the familiar red “Staples Center” sign being removed from the outside of the home base of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

Last month, Crypto.com reportedly paid $700 million for the naming rights to the arena, according to ESPN. The new deal goes into effect on Christmas Day, when the Lakers actually play at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

Of course, not everyone is on board with the switch. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, doesn’t sound like she will be calling it Crypto.com Arena any time soon.

“Forever known as ‘The House That Kobe Built,’” Bryant wrote on Instagram last month after news of the naming rights deal broke.

In addition to hosting the Lakers and Clippers, Staples Center also is home to the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.