Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet.

Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

It's highly unlikely the Warriors ship out Green and Thompson this season. They'll need them on their roster if they want to win back-to-back titles.

From the Lakers' point of view, it wouldn't be a bad idea to explore the market for Davis. He hasn't been able to stay healthy for an entire season.

Smith talked about Davis' durability while on "First Take" this week.

"Anthony Davis... obviously his durability is a huge question mark, not his game, that ain't going no damn where," Smith said. "This is a sinking ship, it's not going to elevate, it's the titanic. It's slowly but surely going, but it's going down. Ain't no upward swing with the roster they got available y'all."

The Lakers could make a trade or two if their struggles continue. They're currently 2-8 this season.