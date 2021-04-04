The Los Angeles Lakers want Dennis Schroder to stick around for the longterm. So do the fans. Schroder isn’t so sure that’s the best option for himself just yet, though.

The Lakers reportedly offered Schroder a four-year, $84-million extension earlier this year, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst. It was the maximum offer the organization could make until this summer. The 27-year-old turned it down.

Los Angeles responded by reportedly throwing Schroder’s name into potential trade discussions ahead of the deadline in March. Both moves, by Schroder and by the Lakers, aren’t out of the ordinary.

Schroder would like to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, which is a wise move on his part. Doing so would allow any team to make an offer, including the Lakers.

Some fans are starting to grow impatient with Schroder’s actions, though. A Lakers fan told the 27-year-old guard to sign an extension with Los Angeles via an Instagram comment this week. Schroder responded by saying: “No thx .. in the summer I will sign.”

It’s unclear what Dennis Schroder is implying here. Does his latest message mean he plans to re-sign with the Lakers this off-season? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Schroder is playing his cards close to the vest, as he should. It’s no secret he’s critical to the Lakers’ success moving forward, and Schroder knows it.