The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Dennis Schroder Has Blunt Response To Lakers Fan

LeBron James daps up new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder during early 2020-21 game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a play with Dennis Schroder #17 during a 116-109 LA Clippers win in the season opening game at Staples Center on December 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers want Dennis Schroder to stick around for the longterm. So do the fans. Schroder isn’t so sure that’s the best option for himself just yet, though.

The Lakers reportedly offered Schroder a four-year, $84-million extension earlier this year, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst. It was the maximum offer the organization could make until this summer. The 27-year-old turned it down.

Los Angeles responded by reportedly throwing Schroder’s name into potential trade discussions ahead of the deadline in March. Both moves, by Schroder and by the Lakers, aren’t out of the ordinary.

Schroder would like to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, which is a wise move on his part. Doing so would allow any team to make an offer, including the Lakers.

Some fans are starting to grow impatient with Schroder’s actions, though. A Lakers fan told the 27-year-old guard to sign an extension with Los Angeles via an Instagram comment this week. Schroder responded by saying: “No thx .. in the summer I will sign.”

It’s unclear what Dennis Schroder is implying here. Does his latest message mean he plans to re-sign with the Lakers this off-season? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Schroder is playing his cards close to the vest, as he should. It’s no secret he’s critical to the Lakers’ success moving forward, and Schroder knows it.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.