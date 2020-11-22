Look: Dwight Howard Reacts To Leaving The Lakers In Free Agency

Dwight Howard’s return to Los Angeles worked out well for both parties. The big man showed he could still contribute and the franchise won a championship.

It looked like Howard was heading back to the Lakers in free agency, before a sudden change of plans. Instead, the 34-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, returning to the Eastern Conference where he’s played most of his career.

Even though Howard won’t be with the Lakers this season, LA still holds a place in his heart. That much is clear after he posted a tribute to the franchise and its fans on Instagram this morning.

You can see the post below:

La thank you. It was truly a pleasure being back in la. And winning a championship. I am very grateful to the Buss family, the Rambis family, the Pelinka’s and the entire laker organization. Lakernation. I love you💯💯Thank you for your support all year. This season was filled with emotion and you guys stood strong with us all year. To my bro’s. We overcame a lot and won together. Thank you for the great memories we shared this season. I am forever grateful. We will always be champs. Nobody can take that away from us.

In 69 games last season, Howard averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per appearance. He also played in 18 postseason contests, making eight starts.

In Philadelphia, Howard will be tasked with backing up big man Joel Embiid. The eight-time All-Star will also reunite with Sixers president Daryl Morey, who was the GM in Houston when Dwight played there from 2013-16.