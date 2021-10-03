Look: Dwight Howard’s Stat Line On Sunday Is Going Viral

Veteran center Dwight Howard only played 13 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ preseason opener on Sunday. He got his money’s worth during that time.

In just over one quarter’s worth of playing time, Howard produced 11 points and six rebounds. He also tallied six personal fouls, including a technical foul and a flagrant, and fouled out.

Howard also added a couple of turnovers, one steal, a blocked shot and made 5-of-6 free throw attempts.

Dwight Howard in 13 minutes: 11 points

6 rebounds

6 personal fouls

1 technical foul

1 flagrant foul

1 disqualification Dennis Rodman approved. I am thoroughly impressed. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 3, 2021

Howard is one of several elder statesmen on this year’s Laker team. A member of the Lakers’ 2020 title-winning squad, he was brought back to LA after spending last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 35-year-old big man will be counted on to provide a physical presence off the bench, as well as a little bit of interior scoring and a dose of his usual rebounding.

Judging by what Howard did today against the Brooklyn Nets’ B-squad, he should be able to contribute all of that, as long as he stays healthy.