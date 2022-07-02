Look: ESPN Analyst Walked Off Set During Segment This Week

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Commentators for ESPN's NBA coverage; Amin Elhassan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce pose for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

During this Friday's episode of NBA Today, ESPN's panel of experts discussed a series of topics. However, there was one in particular that Kendrick Perkins didn't want to talk about.

While the rest of the crew was discussing the Lakers' chances of winning a title next season, Perkins was slowly removing his microphone.

"Y'all can have the Lakers conversation," Perkins said. "I'm gone from it."

Perkins then walked off the set of NBA Today while the show was still being televised.

This isn't the first time Perkins has displayed his disgust with the attention the Lakers receive from the media. In February, Perkins went on a lengthy rant about the team.

"Here's the problem that I have: We still have them on national TV," Perkins said of the Lakers. "Like nobody wants to see the Lakers. I don't. I don't want to see them. As good as LeBron James is, I don't want to see bad basketball. It's bad for my children to watch. It's bad for the kids around the world to watch."

If ESPN wants Perkins to stay on set, it may have to limit the amount of times it discusses the Lakers in a given show.