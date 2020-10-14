LeBron James won his fourth career NBA championship on Sunday, but not everybody is impressed with the accomplishment.

Last night, former Golden State Warriors reserve forward Marreese Speights stirred up some controversy when he appeared to take a shot at LeBron on Twitter.

Speights shared a meme featuring photos of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan celebrating NBA Finals victories. Also included was a caption, which read, “Back then, we used to celebrate threepeats. Now kids are out there celebrating four titles in 10 tries and call it greatness.”

“Just the messenger…” Speights tweeted.

Mo Speights, part of the 2015 and 2016 Warriors, taking shots at LeBron James? 👀 pic.twitter.com/spAGQv1WMs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2020

After understandably taking some heat for this post, Speights tried to backtrack.

“No shots to Bron he is one of the best players to ever touch the court… I have my own opinion though so I don’t really care what the next person have to say,” he subsequently wrote before making his Twitter account viral.

We’re not trying to disparage Speights–after all, he played 10 seasons as a role player in the NBA, which is nothing to sneeze at. However, him calling LeBron out for this is laughable.

Speights’ resume doesn’t compare to James’, even though his Warrior teams were 1-1 against “The King” in the NBA Finals. Also, he wasn’t a contemporary of Jordan’s and only played a couple of seasons at the same time as Bryant.

Overall, Speights would have been better off not pressing “send.”