Look: Ja Morant Has 3-Word Response To LeBron’s Comment

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has taken some heat this weekend for recent comments he made about how NBA players prepare for the season. At least one NBA star agrees with him.

LeBron recently tweeted that it annoys him to see and hear players work on things they won’t ever use in the game. “Why do so many ball players work on stuff they are never going to use in the game?? Seriously question. Annoys me a tad,” he tweeted on Saturday.

On Saturday, LeBron found a pretty big voice agreeing with him. Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant took to Twitter to amplify what LeBron said. And he only needed three words to do it:

“yeah answer this…” Morant tweeted, inviting NBA players to try and argue with him.

yeah answer this … https://t.co/46EEEts5tX — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 18, 2021

Ja Morant found plenty more people agreeing with him and LeBron on that take:

“I’m able to agree with Lebron on something! Everything you work on should be connected so you can use it in a real game!” one fan said in a retweet.

“Lmaoo man i was just saying nba players be posting workout videos of things they never do,” wrote another.

“Everybody should have moves in there bag. You never know when #1 gonna be in the paint and have to back someone down,”a third fan wrote.

Do you agree with LeBron James and Ja Morant here?