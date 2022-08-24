Look: Kevin Durant Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On 'Mamba Day'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 8: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter of the basketball game at Staples Center January 8, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Yesterday would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. Combine that with the fact today is "Mamba Day" and the late legend has been on the minds of a lot of NBA players and fans this week.

If you're wondering why August 24 is "Mamba Day," well, the 8/24 date represents both numbers Kobe wore in his Hall of Fame career. It's sad that such a tribute is now reality because of Bryant's untimely passing, but it's an excellent way of remembering his basketball legacy.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the current NBA players who actually competed with and against Bryant on the court. KD paid tribute to Bryant when he retweeted a picture of the two of them facing off years ago.

"This was a bucket, bean stance was too open and gave me a hook shot going middle. Miss you my boy!!! Lol," Durant captioned the tweet.

When a follower responded by asking Durant how many points Kobe scored on him that night, the "Slim Reaper" had an appropriate comeback.

Kobe and Durant were adversaries on the court in the Western Conference, but also played for Team USA at the 2012 Olympics.

Together, they helped the Red, White and Blue win gold in London.