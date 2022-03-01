Look: Kyle Kuzma Reacts To The Lakers Fan Video

The unraveling Los Angeles Lakers reached another new low when LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Trevor Arizona argued with disgruntled fans during a 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now that he’s far removed from the drama, Kyle Kuzma doesn’t seem too hurt for his former team.

On Monday, the Washington Wizards forward responded to a video of Lakers players trading heated words with fans.

Warning: There’s profane language in the following clip.

One thing about the purp and gold they will be on your bumper!!!! 🤣😅 https://t.co/bmsSVFKOW1 — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 28, 2022

“One thing about the purp and gold they will be on your bumper!!!!” Kuzma wrote, adding a couple of crying emojis for emphasis.

After signing him to a three-year extension, the Lakers traded Kuzma to Washington in 2021 as part of a package for Russell Westbrook. The Wizards currently share the same record as the Lakers (27-33), but with far lower expectations and outside scrutiny.

Kuzma is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He ended February by tallying a combined 70 points and 21 boards in his last two contests against the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers fans typically have lofty expectations, but that’s especially the case for a team featuring James, Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. They’ve vocalized their frustration by booing an underachieving squad poised to open another postseason in the play-in tournament.

As Kuzma said, the L.A. crowd isn’t shy about voicing their anger. Barring a sudden turnaround, those jeers are unlikely to subside anytime soon.